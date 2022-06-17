Sequoia Park visits fall as pandemic passes

In 2021, Sequoia Park visitation bounced back to more than 1 million people from pandemic-impacted lows of just under 800,000 in 2020. But so far this year through April, visitation is down 28%. That includes a 22% drop in overnight guests year to date as fires and snow closed overnight venues in both Sequoia and Kings Canyon until recently. The only campground seeing an increase is low elevation Potwisha, just up from Three Rivers, and backcountry camping, which is up 70% from last year. Lodgepole saw the most significant drop from nearly 4,300 through May of 2021 to just over 800 through May of this year. The popular Wuksachi Lodge has seen only 5,750 guests through May compared to 20,789 for the first five months of 2021.

The biggest months are June through September with Californians eager to get on the road but with gas prices perhaps keeping them close to home. There is also no snow to worry about but the last contagions of COVID-19 and the scare of more wildfires could throw a wrench in the deal yet.