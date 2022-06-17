Shrum lays out agenda for his first 90 days as VUSD superintendent

After examining areas that need more attention, Shrum and district administrators will create a strategy that clearly outlines priorities and goals focusing on academics, safety and communication. He said his vision for the 2022-23 school year will prioritize the following actions:

-Be Ready: All students and staff are ready to learn and work at high levels and there is clarity with what we teach, how we support, and how we monitor progress for growth and improvement.

-Be Present: We will continue to focus on strong attendance for students and staff.

-Be Successful: Focused Instructional Leadership Teams and Professional Learning Communities will facilitate student learning. District support will be aligned so there is consistency and fidelity of practice across the District with our core instruction.

-Be Connected: Every student is known by name. Every student and staff member feels they belong. The “One Visalia Connected” initiative will focus on connecting every student to a meaningful activity.

The initiative aims to connect every VUSD student to meaningful activities within or outside the school environment. The idea is to engage students in activities on or off campus, such as student-run clubs, sports, the arts, service projects, or internships. Better student engagement improves student learning. Educational research has indicated strong correlations between student engagement and student achievement. Shrum said these correlations apply to all grade levels of instruction and provide a great opportunity to expand our partnerships with our community.

“Getting kids connected, there is so much more hope for what they are going to do,” trustee Catalina Blair said. “I believe their scores will be higher.”