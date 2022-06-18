Bakersfield Man sentenced to life for killing his father

The victim was identified later that Sunday as 75-year-old Julio Abujalil. He had four stab wounds to his neck, one to his eye and defensive wounds on both hands. When deputies removed his body from the vehicle, they found a bloody pocket knife. Abugalil admitted to using a knife at the scene of the crime.

District Attorney’s Office Public Information Officer Stuart Anderson said Abujalil described several motives. He attributed the murder to numerous issues between him and his father, including alleged abuse and an argument over inheritance. Abujalil also claimed that the effects of his own longtime drug use made him paranoid, leading him to believe that his father and others were out to kill him. He told officers that his father pulled out a knife and stabbed him during the incident, but officers found no injuries on Abujalil. Abujalil later testified that he lied to officers about his claim.

Not a first time offender, Abujalil has 11 additional felony convictions, including two for felony elder abuse and a prior strike conviction from 2010 for first-degree burglary in Los Angeles County. According to the DA’s office He was released from prison on parole a week before murdering his father.