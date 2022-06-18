New housing development in Visalia set to begin construction

Maplewood homes will range in size from 1,298 to 2,076 square feet on minimum 5,000 square feet lots. One- and two-story modern cottage, craftsman and farmhouse style exteriors will be situated throughout traffic-friendly cul-de-sacs that include spacious corners and some oversized lots. Homes will have three to four bedrooms and two to 2.5 bathrooms with attached two-car garages.

The community will be located in the Visalia Unified School District where students will attend Mineral King Elementary School, Valley Oak Intermediate School and Golden West High School.

“We love to build homes in Visalia,” said Lana Fahoum, sales manager at SJV Homes. “Many of our staff live and work here, so we’re excited to share this wonderful community with new homeowners from families just starting out to retiring couples who wish to downsize.”

According to the National Association of Home Builders’ formula to determine the local impact of single-family housing in typical metro areas, adding 138 single-family homes will generate $39 million in local income, $5 million in taxes and other revenue for local governments and 543 local jobs.