Point in Time survey finds large decrease in chronic homeless population

At the individual city level Tulare is one of the few cities that showed an increase in individuals experiencing homelessness, not to mention one of the largest increases in homelessness since 2012. Tulare has seen a 109% increase over the past decade according to the report with 212 individuals reported this year. In 2018, the city reported 115 homeless amounting to an 84% increase between 2018 and 2022. The city experienced a spike in 2015, from 83 people to 135. The numbers dropped in 2016 to 108 individuals and have been steadily growing since then.

On the opposite side of the spectrum for Tulare, the chronically homeless trend has reported a 57 person decrease since 2020. Of the 212, half have reported having a disability, seven are veterans and 147 are males. 30% of those experiencing homelessness are in the age range 45-54 years old, and 27% are 35-44 years old.

As Tulare has seen a huge spike in individuals experiencing homelessness, with the help of City Manager Marc Mondell, the city has engineered a tentative plan for an emergency homeless shelter. The city is currently waiting to hear back on a lease agreement from the county for the desired property for the shelter. Once an agreement between the county and the city is reached, the city will be able to initiate the first of three phases in the emergency homeless shelter plans.

The shelter is slated to be located at the county’s Hillman Campus located on Bardsley Avenue. The first phase will be a temporary encampment phase. The second phase the city is calling the bridging shelter phase, moving into the third phase which will include the final supportive amenities.