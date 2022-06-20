College of the Sequoias mourns loss of staff member

“The world lost a wonderful person, educator and coach yesterday and the COS family mourns his passing,” said COS Athletic Director Brent Davis. “We will all miss Billy’s abundant energy and dedication to student success.”

Wright started with the college for the 2018-19 school year as the student success coordinator and doubled as an assistant football coach. He worked specifically with student athletes. He took leave from the district in the spring of 2019 but was scheduled to return to his previous position as assistant coach for the 2022 season.

According to the Fresno Police Department, Wright’s gunshot wound can be traced back to Fresno where he went to visit his family. An argument broke out between him and his 52-year-old father William Wright Sr. who is responsible for the fatal injury. His father retrieved a handgun as the argument progressed and shot his son in the chest just before 11 p.m. Wright Sr. was interviewed by detectives on scene and later booked into the Fresno County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Fresno Police Department.