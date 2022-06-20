Exeter requests six week extension on Tooleville connection plan

The Exeter City Council sends request to the State Water Board for a six-week extension on consolidation negotiations with Tooleville

TOOLEVILLE – Negotiations for Tooleville’s consolidation with Exeter’s water system may be set back another six weeks as Exeter pushes for more state funding.

The Exeter City Council continued the discussion of the joint Tooleville Mutual Non-Profit Water Association/City of Exeter Voluntary Consolidation Negotiation at their June 8 meeting during which they voted to make a request for a six week extension to the State Water Resources Control Board.