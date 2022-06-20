Solo crash kills driver on Highway 198

An unidentified driver was killed after crashing into a tree near Mooney Boulevard

TULARE COUNTY – A solo vehicle accident early on Sunday morning left the driver dead on Highway 198.

According to California Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:57 a.m. officers from the Visalia area office responded to a call of a car fire on State Route 198 west of Mooney Boulevard. An unidentified male, was driving a 2018 Toyota Camry, on State Route 198 westbound just west of Mooney Boulevard. For reasons yet to be determined, the driver was unable to maintain control of his vehicle and allowed it to run off the road to his immediate right.

After running off the road, the vehicle struck a tree on the north shoulder of State Route 198. As a result of this crash, the driver sustained fatal injuries. It is unknown if alcohol was a factor and the investigation is ongoing.