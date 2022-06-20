VPD arrest man for firing his gun inside a residence

Once the residence was secure the violent crimes unit responded and took over the investigation. During the investigation, it was learned that Steven Palomino, 50, was firing a gun inside his residence. Family members were inside the residence at the time; however, no one was injured during the incident. Palomino was booked at the Tulare County pre-trial facility for negligent discharge of a firearm.

Visalia Police Logs

Friday, June 17

At 1:27 a.m., the Visalia Police Department responded to Dinuba Boulevard. and Riverway for an injury traffic collision. Upon arrival, officers learned that a single vehicle traveling south bound on Dinuba Boulevard, south of Riverway, veered off the roadway and struck a power pole. The driver, sole occupant, of the vehicle was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center for major injuries and is listed in critical condition. Officers from Visalia Police Department’s traffic division are on scene investigating the cause of the collision.