VPD arrest man for firing his gun inside a residence

50-year-old Steven Palomino is arrested for negligent discharge of a firearm, no one was injured
VISALIA – The Visalia Police Department managed to take one negligent gun owner off the street, or rather out of his house after firing his weapon inside and forcing other occupants to flee.
According to the Visalia Police Department at approximately 4:21 a.m. on Friday, June 17, an officer responded to the 2100 block of north Court for the report of shots fired inside of a residence. Once officers arrived on scene occupants began to exit the residence in compliance with an officer’s commands.
Once the residence was secure the violent crimes unit responded and took over the investigation. During the investigation, it was learned that Steven Palomino, 50, was firing a gun inside his residence. Family members were inside the residence at the time; however, no one was injured during the incident. Palomino was booked at the Tulare County pre-trial facility for negligent discharge of a firearm.
Visalia Police Logs
Friday, June 17
At 1:27 a.m., the Visalia Police Department responded to Dinuba Boulevard. and Riverway for an injury traffic collision. Upon arrival, officers learned that a single vehicle traveling south bound on Dinuba Boulevard, south of Riverway, veered off the roadway and struck a power pole. The driver, sole occupant, of the vehicle was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center for major injuries and is listed in critical condition. Officers from Visalia Police Department’s traffic division are on scene investigating the cause of the collision.
Tuesday, June 14
At approximately 3:35 a.m., a Visalia Police Department patrol officer attempted a traffic stop near the intersection of Court Street and Caldwell Avenue. The driver, later identified as Esteve Juarez, 37, failed to yield to the officer’s lights and siren and continued to the intersection of Ben Maddox Way and Caldwell Avenue where the driver yielded briefly. Upon the officer approaching the vehicle, Juarez accelerated and again failed to yield to the officer attempting the traffic stop. Juarez drove to the 2700 Block of south Tracy Street where he attempted to drive his vehicle into an open garage and close the garage door on the pursuing officer. The officer was able to stop the garage door from closing and detained Juarez. A loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun was located in the vehicle. Juarez is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm. Additional investigation led to the discovery of an additional semi-automatic handgun in Juarez’s possession as well as an SKS semi-automatic rifle. A record check on the rifle showed that it was stolen. Juarez was taken into custody for felony evading, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. He was transported and booked at the Tulare County pretrial facility.