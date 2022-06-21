Hundreds celebrate Junetheenth holiday in Tulare

“It’s well noted locally amongst people who live here and know Visalia that we would love to do some things in Visalia, Porterville or wherever we go.” Dodson stated. “But Tulare has the strongest, most well attended Black cultural events.”

Differences from this year’s event was a notable jump in multicultural attendance, with more Hispanic, Asian and White attendance.

“I think people in the community are finally understanding that we are all in this together. A lot of things are indicative to different groups that are all American. The more that we respect that, the more we come together, we understand that we’ve all contributed to make this country great.”

The impact of this celebration on Black history in Tulare County is huge as it becomes more normalized, according to Dodson.

“The significance I think of what black history has added to American history is just one excellence of resiliency. To go from being enslaved people which could be validated to [“hate”]white people, to now, Black Americans marry White Americans, have families, there’s mixing culture groups. It just speaks to the resilience that we are a forgiving group of people.”