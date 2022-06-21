Woodlake to install electric vehicle charging stations at city hall

The spots will be located on the south side of the back parking lot of city hall. Nine spots will be converted into the eight charging spots and one of them will be ADA accessible, taking up the space of two regular spots.

The grant is a part of SCE’s Charge Ready program, which was approved by the state in 2020. The program allocates $436 million to install 38,000 electric car chargers throughout SCE’s service zone between 2020 and 2025.

Under the Charge Ready program, SCE installs the electric vehicle charging infrastructure while it is owned, operated and maintained by the site hosts, in this case, the Woodlake City Council. For maintenance, SCE has a list of third parties the city can choose from. The cost of maintenance will be worked into the city’s budget.

Some of Woodlake’s city vehicles are electric and will benefit from the new charging stations, however, the stations will also be fully open for use by the public. By installing public charging stations, the city encourages citizens to have electric vehicles in order to reduce air pollution.