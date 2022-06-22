McCarthy, bipartisan legislators push federal bill for giant sequoia reforestation

Led by McCarthy and Congressman Scott Peters (CA-52), the bill is also supported by Congressman Bruce Westerman (AK-04), Congressman David Valadao (CA-21), Congressman Jim Costa (CA-16), Congressman Tom McClintock (CA-04), Congressman Jimmy Panetta (CA-20) and California Assemblyman Vince Fong.

On May 6 of this year, McCarthy and Westerman led a congressional delegation that included many of the bill’s co-authors to visit the Sequoia National Forest and see the damage from the fires themselves.

On Sept. 9, 2021, a lightning strike ignited the Cabin, Colony and Paradise fires. While the Cabin fire was quickly contained, by Sept. 17, the Colony and Paradise fires had merged into the KNP Complex. The fire was not contained until Dec. 17, 2021 after storms that brought substantial rain and snow.

Sixteen sequoia groves were burned in the fire, mostly on national park service land along with some parts of Redwood Mountain Grove. Scientists estimate that 1,330 and 2,380 sequoias were killed in the fire or will die over 3-5 years after the fire.

McCarthy and Peters are working hard to pass the bill out of the house and through the senate, hoping to put it into law by the end of this calendar year.