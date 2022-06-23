Communities offer safe and sane July 4th celebrations

Fire departments prepare to enforce “Safe and Sane” fireworks laws, steep fines for violations

TULARE COUNTY – Amid celebrations over Fourth of July weekend, fire departments are on duty to make sure the fireworks are safe and legal.

The Tulare County Fire Department will be enforcing “Safe and Sane” fireworks laws throughout the weekend. All legal fireworks have the fire marshall’s seal on the packaging indicating they can be used in the state of California in designated areas.