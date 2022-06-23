Tulare Police Department hits ‘grand slam’ with new police chief

Mayor Denis Mederos was impressed with Ynclan throughout the interview and the hiring process. Mederos also mentioned the importance of Ynclan being hired from within. It allows for the least amount of disruption within the department. He said he responded well to all scenarios that were thrown at him and he is thrilled to bring Ynclan on board as the city’s new police chief.

“I had my fingers crossed the whole time that we hit a home run and when all this was going on,” Mederos said. “[but] you didn’t just hit a homerun, you hit a grand slam, and you’re going to do a great job.”

Recently after having an interim fire chief for almost a year, the city completed the process of hiring a new fire chief as well. The city welcomed Michael Ott as the new Tulare fire chief on May 16. He was born and raised in Maneca, Calif. until he entered the service at age 19. Chief Ott served a career in the Air Force in fire and emergency service for 21 years. He retired on Dec. 31, 2021.

As of June 3, Hensley and previous Chief Financial Officer Darlene Thompson were just the most recent retirees in the city of Tulare over the last year. In August of 2021, Luis Nevarez retired as fire chief. Around that same time, former city manager, Rob Hunt, retired after 29 years with the city. The city hired retired fire battalion chief Doyle Sewell to serve as interim fire chief last fall. Because of retirement and pension restrictions Sewell was forced to step down as interim fire chief.

The city decided to take these curve balls one at a time by hiring Mondell first. He was then able to aid in the process of hiring others. On April 5, Diego Ibanez was introduced to the council as the new Chief Financial Officer, filling Thompson’s shoes.