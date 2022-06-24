Tulare approves next year’s ‘status quo’ budget

The city’s financial health is in a much better place than it was four years ago and they are able to move forward into next year without any cutbacks, according to McDonell. The general fund is the city’s least restrictive fund and is used for the majority of expenses that are not specific to another fund. It also takes the most amount of time to budget for that reason. McDonnell explained the city’s general fund is sitting in a good place with about a 30% reserve. The city usually likes to keep the general fund reserves at 25%, allowing the city to survive without any revenue for three months in a pinch.

The reason the city is experiencing an increased level of health is two fold: In 2018, a court ruling allowed cities to receive sales tax from internet purchases in their jurisdiction; and, as inflation continues to rise, the amount of sales tax the city receives is increasing as well.

The approval of the budget will allow the police department to hire two additional officers. Their salaries will come out of the general fund along with a new full time position for an animal control kennel technician. McDonnell said the officers will be at least in part dedicated to the city’s emergency homeless shelter once it is completed.