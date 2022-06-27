Deputies help CHP make $750,000 drug bust

Sheriff’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area investigators aid in confiscating 150,000 pills of fentanyl on Friday, June 24
TULARE COUNTY – Law enforcement made a $750,000 drug bust in Tulare by pulling 150,000 pills of fentanyl off the streets.
According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, just before 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 24, Tulare County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) investigators were called to the area of Highway 99 and Tulare Avenue to help CHP officers with a traffic stop.
During their investigation, detectives with HIDTA found 150 packages, each of 1,000 fentanyl pills. In total, 150,000 pills were found hidden inside the vehicle. Each pill sells for approximately $5, making the street value of the seizure $750,000.
Detectives arrested Jose Zendejas, 25, and Benito Madrigal, 19, both of Washington. They face charges of possession, transportation and sales of illegal drugs. They were booked at the Tulare County pre-trial facility.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Neil Skrinde or Detective Jeff Dowling with TC HIDTA at (559) 733-6218. Or, they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559)725-4194 or through email at [email protected].
Sheriff’s Log
Sunday, June 19
At approximately 7:30 a.m. deputies were called to the 21600 block of Avenue 242 in Lindsay for an assault. When deputies arrived, they found Michael Caraballo, 47, unconscious and not breathing. He was taken to a local area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Deputies at the scene identified Michael’s brother, Raul Caraballo Jr., 54, as the suspect. Witnesses told deputies the brothers lived together and got into some kind of physical fight when Michael became unconscious. Raul was arrested and is facing homicide charges.