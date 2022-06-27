Deputies help CHP make $750,000 drug bust

During their investigation, detectives with HIDTA found 150 packages, each of 1,000 fentanyl pills. In total, 150,000 pills were found hidden inside the vehicle. Each pill sells for approximately $5, making the street value of the seizure $750,000.

Detectives arrested Jose Zendejas, 25, and Benito Madrigal, 19, both of Washington. They face charges of possession, transportation and sales of illegal drugs. They were booked at the Tulare County pre-trial facility.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Neil Skrinde or Detective Jeff Dowling with TC HIDTA at (559) 733-6218. Or, they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559)725-4194 or through email at [email protected].