Storm leaves boat owners searching for answers

The sides to Acuna’s boat suffered damage as, according to him, the docks nearby were completely torn away by the storm. “It held on by one board and a D-ring,” he said. “That’s the only thing that saved my boat.”

Some boats floated across the lake and are stuck near the dam or in a small cove. Acuna said he had to call one of the owners of a sunken boat because she was not informed by the marina or the sheriff’s office. Acuna also said that several boat owners he knows are upset with the marina for the situation, citing poorly maintained docks as the cause of the damage.

According to boat owner Keith Anderson, the marina was already working on building new docks before the storm. “They may have to speed up the timeline,” he said. Anderson reported from the shore his boat did not appear to be damaged, but so far he has not seen it up close. In order to get a better look, he and other boat owners waited for a marina boat to shuttle them around the damaged docks because the walkway to the docks is unpassable.

“From what I’ve been told, they’re slowly calling people to come check on their boats,” said Anderson. “They haven’t called me yet. I just decided to come out.” He also heard that the marina is asking people with undamaged boats to take them out of the water in order to clear the way for dock repairs.