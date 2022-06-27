Suspect armed with a crowbar taken down by officers

According to the Visalia Police Department, at approximately 8:21 a.m., on Saturday, June 25, patrol officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of north Dinuba regarding an assault with a deadly weapon. Witnesses were reporting a subject was being assaulted by another subject with a crowbar. Officers arrived on scene and located the victim and the suspect, Nick Balderas, 22.

As officers attempted contact with Balderas who fled from officers on foot. The pursuing officer attempted to tase Balderas but was unsuccessful. Officers were able to catch him but he resisted arrest. Officers were able to arrest Balderas without further incident. Balderas was positively identified by the victim and witnesses. A large wrench was found in his property recovered from the scene.

The victim received minor injuries from the assault. The suspect was medically cleared and booked at the Tulare County pre-trial facility.