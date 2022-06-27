Suspect armed with a crowbar taken down by officers

Visalia police arrest Nick Balderas for hitting a victim with a crowbar and resisting arrest
VISALIA – Visalia police managed to take down a crowbar-wielding assailant. It only took the sheer force of officers on the scene and Taser to do so.
According to the Visalia Police Department, at approximately 8:21 a.m., on Saturday, June 25, patrol officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of north Dinuba regarding an assault with a deadly weapon. Witnesses were reporting a subject was being assaulted by another subject with a crowbar. Officers arrived on scene and located the victim and the suspect, Nick Balderas, 22.
As officers attempted contact with Balderas who fled from officers on foot. The pursuing officer attempted to tase Balderas but was unsuccessful. Officers were able to catch him but he resisted arrest. Officers were able to arrest Balderas without further incident. Balderas was positively identified by the victim and witnesses. A large wrench was found in his property recovered from the scene.
The victim received minor injuries from the assault. The suspect was medically cleared and booked at the Tulare County pre-trial facility.
Visalia Police Logs
Monday, June 27
At 10:53 p.m., an officer observed a stolen vehicle traveling southbound on Linwood from Noble Avenue. As Officers initiated a traffic stop in the 4600 block of west College, the driver and passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Willie Lee Waters, 46, was located in the backyard of a nearby residence and was arrested without incident. The passenger is still outstanding. A loaded .22 caliber firearm, ammunition, a Sawzall, metal shears and other metal cutting devices commonly associated with catalytic converter thefts were located inside the stolen vehicle. Watters was booked at the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for being a felon in possession of a loaded firearm, auto theft and resisting an officer.
Thursday, June 23
At approximately 2:27 p.m., Visalia Police Department officers responded to a business in the 4100 block of west Noble regarding a possible robbery which had just occurred. Upon arrival, officers learned two unknown males entered the business, brandished a firearm, and demanded money. The unknown males fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no injuries as a result of this incident. The Visalia Police Department violent crimes unit and crime scene technicians were called out and have taken over the investigation. Anyone with any information related to this crime is urged to contact Detective Rob Meier at 713-4211.
Wednesday, June 22
On Friday, June 17 at 1:27 a.m., Visalia Police Department responded to Dinuba Boulevard. and Riverway for an injury traffic collision. Upon arrival, officers learned that a single vehicle traveling southbound on Dinuba Boulevard, south of Riverway, veered off the roadway and struck a power pole. The driver, and sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center for major injuries and is listed in critical condition. Officers from Visalia Police Department’s traffic division are on scene investigating the cause of the collision. On Wednesday, June 22 the department stated that due to the extent of the injuries suffered in this collision, the driver passed away. The driver has been identified as Felix Casiano Dominguez, 42 years of age. This collision remains under investigation by the Visalia Police Department traffic unit.
Monday, June 20
At 7:15 p.m., Visalia Police Department officers responded to the 3700 block of east Paradise regarding a shots fired call for service. Several residents in the area reported hearing 4-5 gunshots. Upon arrival, officers were directed to a home where a disturbance was heard between a male and female. Contact was made with the female homeowner however numerous attempts to contact the male inside the residence identified as Brandon Baumanns, 38, were unsuccessful and he remained inside. At approximately 8:46 p.m., Baumanns did make contact with officers, and he was subsequently taken into custody. A search of the home revealed a semi-automatic handgun and ammunition. Several empty shell casings were also located in the backyard of the residence. Baumanns was booked into the Tulare County pretrial-Facility for negligent discharge of a firearm.
At 3:03 p.m., the Visalia Fire Department and Visalia Police Department were dispatched to a dumpster fire at 3222 S. Mooney Blvd., Long John Silver’s. Upon arrival, they found a dumpster fully engulfed. Witnesses provided a description of the male subject who lit the contents of the dumpster on fire. The property crimes unit investigated the incident and located suspect Caleb Pullen, 25, in the area. Pullen was identified by witnesses and was booked for arson at Tulare County pretrial facility.