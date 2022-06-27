Visalia Breakfast Lions makes major donations to community nonprofits

“We’ll take the funds and take them right into our kitchen, where we feed the community and our shelter residents every single day. We will also use them in our overnight services, where we house our women and children and our men’s shelter,” she said. “We also have the Life Change Academy, which is the year long drug and alcohol addiction recovery program. We will utilize these funds to make sure that our residents have what they need to feel supported during their year with us.”

Visalia Rescue Mission has been around since 1981 and is dedicated to reestablishing hope through Christian scripture for those who are suffering from homelessness, addiction and other unfortunate circumstances. They have been in association with Breakfast Lions Club since 1996.

The executive director of Visalia Emergency Aid Council Mary Jennings expressed her gratitude to the Breakfast Lions Club for not only this donation but the club’s continued support for the last 20 years. “We could not survive, we could not do the work we do without organizations like the Breakfast Lions and the donations that they made today.”

For any parties looking to support the Breakfast Lions Club, the organization plans to sell fireworks at The Mayor’s Vineyard parking lot come July 1 through July 4.