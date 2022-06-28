Man who murdered his girlfriend sentenced to life in prison

On Friday, June 24 the Tulare County Superior Court, Martin, 23, was sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 murder of his girlfriend.

Under current California law, Martin must serve 42 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole; however, due to his age, 20, at the time of the crime Martin is eligible for a youth offender parole hearing after 25 years of incarceration. The youth offender parole hearing can apply to inmates who were below the age of 26 when the crime was committed.

According to the district attorney’s office, the crime occurred early in the morning on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 when Martin and his girlfriend of two years had an argument on the drive back to her house in Visalia. During the argument Martin threatened and choked her.

When they arrived at the house Martin told her to get his AR-15 rifle, which she was storing for him. After Martin left his girlfriend called a friend and said the relationship was over. She gathered the things Martin left at her house and dropped them off on the porch of his residence. While she was driving back to her own residence she noticed Martin’s vehicle following her.