Exeter United Methodist Church closes, sites declining attendance

EXETER – After 134 years, Exeter United Methodist Church held their final service, sang their final hymn and promptly shut their doors for the final time.

The Exeter United Methodist Church (UMC) church has suffered a steady decline in membership over the past few years, even before COVID, and held its last service on Sunday, June 26. Every member of their congregation attended, amounting to only 15 parishioners.