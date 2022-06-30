Visalia seeks solutions to drive-thru deluge

Some franchises with notable traffic build-up include the more recently added Dutch Bros. and the ever popular In-N-Out, but according to Visalia Mayor Steve Nelsen, franchises like The Habit Burger with a single car lane that leads directly into a busy road like Mooney Boulevard can also be cause for concern.

This situation is not new to Visalia. Cristobal Carrillo, associate planner for Visalia, said the situation started a few years prior to the pandemic.

“We [refer to] it as problems that grew during the onset of the pandemic and the establishment of more popular drive-thru restaurants in the city,” Carrillo said. “Both kind of happened at the same time around 2018-2019 and it started resulting in impacts to surrounding areas.”

Mayor Nelsen confirmed that this item had already been discussed between himself and the likes of the business department, but recent additions to the community are what brought it to the city council. “I think what brought it really to the forefront was the development on [W Riggin Ave.],” he said. “That’s kind of what started the thought process that we need to start thinking about ‘how do we handle the flow?’”