County reorganizes its most publicly used department

This restructuring will eliminate a vacant position, allowing the department to add an additional chief of property transfers and split the job into two departments. Freitas said the shift will allow employees to more clearly focus on their primary function. The other new positions are entry level jobs to help with the high volume of work.

As Freitas analyzed the departments, she realized there was a need for an additional layer of leadership. She said this proposal creates an additional rung in the career ladder. “We believe that adding these two professional growth opportunities will not only provide additional supervisorial support, but also help reduce turnover,” Freitas said.

On the clerk/recorder side of things, Freitas will add a position called clerk recorder manager. This position will relieve pressure on the staff and provide more efficient services. Some existing jobs will also be reclassified to make advertising and recruiting easier.

With the help of her colleagues, the department has created a new mission, vision and guiding values for employees to follow. Freitas consulted different assessors across the state to learn how to best operate her department. She worked with human resources, held exit interviews and analyzed patterns to gather information to make better decisions for her employees.

She created a document and hung it up in the office to codify the renewed mission, vision and guided values of the department to remind them of the ‘why’ behind their work.

“This document serves as the guideposts of where we’re steering our organization,” Freitas said told the supervisors. “These principles, behaviors and values highlight our priorities as a department now and into the future. As our values state, our focus is on empowering our employees, evaluating our processes, and maximizing our productivity.”