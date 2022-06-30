Tulare hopes amphitheater will make some noise for newly designed park

The amphitheater will be slightly lower than the surrounding park with grass terraces slowly stepping back up to the existing grade. Seating will be available from all sides of the stage and back allowing for lawn, booth and VIP seating. There will be VIP seats near the stage as well as some VIP booths in the middle of the venue.

“Maybe they are corporate booths or VIP booths that a business could take over and it’s more comfortable,” McKay said. “Maybe there’s some sort of beverage service.”

According to Mondell, most shows will have the ability to seat 1,500 to 3,500 ticketed attendees. There is the possibility for street closures in the event of a festival, having the option to host up to 5,000 attendees.

“We’re estimating somewhere between 35,000 to 50,000 attendees per year,” Mondell said. “We might grow that [number] if we have more events, but we feel very comfortable with that.”

Mondell explained that the idea is to contract out with an operator for the amphitheater. The combination of professional booking services and high quality facilities should attract bigger name performers.

“You have to remember when you’re designing these facilities, just like we grade the artists, the artists grade the venues,” Mondell said. “So if you want good artists, you have to have a good venue space.”