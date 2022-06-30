Woodlake budget bounces parks and recreation expansion for now

In recent years the city has developed sports programs through the parks and recreation department including basketball for both youth and adults, as well as baseball, softball, soccer and wrestling for youth. Among the requests from the public was adding a volleyball program, however, that will not happen this year due to the lack of funding available to hire more staff for the program and issues with gym space.

City manager Ramon Lara said keeping the fees low for participants is a priority of the parks and recreation sports programs. “If we wanted to take on a new staff member, the $55 fee jumps to $100 and then some kids won’t be able to play,” Lara said.

Finding enough space for new programs is also a problem. Right now, both basketball and wrestling use the same gym at the Woodlake Community Center. When wrestling comes in, they have to put down their mats, practice and then roll them back up so basketball can practice. Finding time to set up nets in the same gym for volleyball and then take them down for wrestling and basketball isn’t feasible.