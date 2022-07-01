Farmersville police ask for help in case of missing child

Hall was last seen on May 29 around noon getting into a newer model, gray, Toyota sedan. She is approximately 5 feet tall, of a medium build and has hazel eyes. She is known to habitually change her appearance, but was last described as having short, red hair.

This is the third time Hall has gone missing this year. She was reported missing in February 2022 and again in March 2022. Both times she was quickly found and safely returned home.

“It’s been difficult to locate her this time because she didn’t take a phone with her,” said Farmersville Police Commander Jay Brock. “Somebody that age doesn’t have credit cards or bank accounts so we can’t track her through purchases either.”

Farmersville PD is urging anyone with any information to contact the Farmersville Police Department at 559-747-0321 or Det. Corona at 559-748-822.