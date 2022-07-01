Strathmore teen qualifies for national shooting finals

Jordan said she’s been shooting most of her life, since she was around 8-9 years old, and started out with BB guns. Due to her talent and her high accuracy she found excitement in being able to shoot from a long range distance in a more competitive setting.

If she is awarded NHSFR scholarship funds, Jordan said she plans on enrolling at either Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo or Colorado State University.

Jordan has been involved in rural and agriculture youth programs for many years such as 4-H and FFA (Future Farmers of America) and played instruments including piano, guitar and trumpet. She also enjoys painting, creative writing and anything that involves animals.

As for future implications going forward, Jordan said this could be inspirational to girls that share her interests in shooting and athletics. “I think it could be pretty inspirational to other kids, maybe other females who think that you have to be a boy to be good at shooting, or really athletic,” she said. “I think it could be inspirational for a young shooter or somebody who wants to start shooting. It doesn’t even have to be about shooting, just about a woman achieving a sport in general.”