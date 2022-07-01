Tulare County extends program helping severely mentall ill patients

County mental health has to receive a referral before case managers and therapists can go out in the field and try to help. Ennis said individuals are referred by either law enforcement, a family member or a support person. If patients do not voluntarily engage in an outpatient program within 30 days of the referral, Tulare County mental health will file a petition for court-mandated services.

“If at all possible, we definitely want to get them into mental health services voluntarily first,” Ennis said.

Tulare County mental health only made six referrals in the last year, which Ennis said is not unusual for a new program. Of the six referrals, two did not meet the criteria and were connected to outpatient services, one individual engaged voluntarily in outpatient services and three enrolled in assisted outpatient treatment. Of the three who enrolled, one left the area, one was elevated to a higher level of care and one was not responsive to treatment and is currently being evaluated for a higher level of care.

“These are those individuals who are really the most significantly ill in the community, it would be pretty horrifying if we had so many people that met that level of need,” Ennis said.