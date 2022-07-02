Tulare County Sheriff’s detectives solve girl’s murder nearly 30 years later

Angelica Ramirez, 10, of Hanford was raped and murdered in March 1994 but it took 28 years of dedicated police work and a new technique of DNA research to identify a suspect

TULARE COUNTY – A local family tormented by the fact the person who murdered 10-year-old Angelica Ramirez was still on the loose, began the healing process this week when law enforcement identified the man after nearly three decades of investigating the crime.

At a June 30 press conference, the family stood behind Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux as he announced the killer’s name, how he was identified and, unfortunately, that he would not be arrested, convicted or imprisoned for the crime because he was already dead.

“The Angelica Ramirez case is now officially closed and the suspect identified,” Boudreaux said. “Not the ending we all hoped for, but an ending nonetheless.”