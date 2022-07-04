Cat stuck in water system saved by Exeter police

Police officer goes into water supply system to save lucky black cat with help from Tulare Fire Department

EXETER – Law enforcement brings a nostalgic feeling to Exeter by saving a cat not from a tree, but the dangers of the water system instead.

It was around 6:30 p.m. on June 27 when Exeter Police Officers responded to Schroth Park on a report of a cat trapped in a locked component of the city’s water supply system.

With assistance from the Tulare County Fire Department, Lieutenant Isabel “Liz” Yarber was lowered far enough into the water system to retrieve the cat and bring it safely on land. The cat was quick to show appreciation by running off to play in the community.