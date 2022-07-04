DOJ breach puts CCW permit holders information at risk

Because the information breach was at the level of the DOJ, Bourdeaux does not see it having an effect on individuals around the area. He is more concerned that individuals will be victim to identity theft than any danger to the permit holders themselves. The Sheriff’s Department put out a statement warning permit holders to be aware of any information that could have been compromised.

The DOJ also sent out a notice warning individuals that the information that could have been exposed includes names, date of birth, gender, race, driver’s license number, addresses and criminal history. Fortunately the DOJ’s statement notes social security numbers and financial information were not disclosed as a result of the event.

Data from dashboards including the assault weapon registry, handguns certified for sale, dealer record sale, firearm safety certificate and gun violence restraining order dashboards were also impacted. This event occurred on the afternoon of June 27, after the DOJ had posted updates to the firearms dashboard portal. The disclosure of information was accessible through a spreadsheet on the portal and was up for less than 24 hours.

“This unauthorized release of personal information is unacceptable and falls far short of my expectations for this department,” said California Attorney General Rob Bonta. “I immediately launched an investigation into how this occurred at the California Department of Justice and will take strong corrective measures where necessary. The California Department of Justice is entrusted to protect Californians and their data. We acknowledge the stress this may cause those individuals whose information was exposed. I am deeply disturbed and angered.”

In an abundance of caution, the Department of Justice will provide credit monitoring services for individuals whose data was exposed as a result of this incident. DOJ will directly contact individuals who have been impacted by this incident and will provide instructions to sign up for this service.