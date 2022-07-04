Exeter house fire threatens two other homes

Exeter, Farmersville and Tulare County firefighters contain flames in an attic fire to a single home on C Street saving two others
EXETER – Investigators are unsure what caused a house fire in Exeter last week, but they are sure the rising heat and dry conditions make for a dangerous combination of more house fires this summer.
On June 28 there was a spontaneous fire in Exeter on 200 Block North C Street. According to the Tulare County Fire Department, the house fire exposed three structures that were saved. Quick work by Exeter, Farmersville and Tulare County firefighters limited the fire’s damage to an attic fire at a single home.
The American Red Cross said home fires can spread quickly and that you may have as little as two minutes to escape. During a fire, early warning from a working smoke alarm plus a fire escape plan that has been practiced regularly can save lives. The Red Cross offers the following tips for fire safety:
- Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas.
- Test smoke alarms every month. If they’re not working, change the batteries.
- Talk with all family members about a fire escape plan and practice the plan twice a year.
- If a fire occurs in your home, get out, stay out and call for help. Never go back inside for anything or anyone.
Eight fire engines, one water tender, one light and air unit and one division battled the fire in Exeter. Assistance was given from Farmersville City Fire, City of Exeter public works, Exeter Ambulance, Exeter PD and Edison and Gas Company.
There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.