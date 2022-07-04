Exeter house fire threatens two other homes

Exeter, Farmersville and Tulare County firefighters contain flames in an attic fire to a single home on C Street saving two others

EXETER – Investigators are unsure what caused a house fire in Exeter last week, but they are sure the rising heat and dry conditions make for a dangerous combination of more house fires this summer.

On June 28 there was a spontaneous fire in Exeter on 200 Block North C Street. According to the Tulare County Fire Department, the house fire exposed three structures that were saved. Quick work by Exeter, Farmersville and Tulare County firefighters limited the fire’s damage to an attic fire at a single home.