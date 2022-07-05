DA recommends new legislation for school safety

Currently there is no particular legislation that allows for specifications referring to threats against schools according to Ward. He plans to focus on looking at inadequacies in the law and take action in the upcoming year as it is too late in the cycle for this legislative session.

Ward supported Senate Bill (SB) 110 in 2015 which would have made threats against schools eligible for prosecution. He said this bill was unfortunately vetoed once it got to former governor, Jerry Brown’s desk. Ward’s plan for the future is to create subsections under current penal code 422, criminal threats. By creating subsections, it allows the justice system to prosecute for specific intent rather than one encompassing threat. Currently if the department was to run a query on specifics including school threats, nothing would appear because there is no distinction.

“We need two code sections to get a handle on how many schools are dealing with threats,” Ward said. “We also need to have a misdemeanor crime of making a statement that has the effect of causing a reaction by the school.”