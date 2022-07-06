Liz Wynn to run for District 1 seat in 2022 general election

Wynn was first appointed to fill the seat in August of the same year from a long list of applicants. Her record of community service, her background in planning, her commitment to the Visalia Planning Commission and her ability to quickly come up to speed impressed the four sitting councilmembers. Their decision to appoint Wynn was unanimous.

Despite publicly stating that she was not interested in running for the council seat for 2022, Wynn changed her standing with the recent developments of upcoming projects. She said that projects such as homeless funding challenges and the issue of cannabis businesses in Visalia would be difficult for a new member to grasp quickly. She added that with two years remaining on the term and supporters in her corner, she opted to throw her hat in the ring to keep the seat.

“When I started, I hadn’t intended [to run for the seat], I just thought I would fill in,” she said.