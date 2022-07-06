Pena Planetarium to display first images from NASA’s newest telescope

The James Webb Telescope is a large infrared telescope, the largest and most powerful space telescope ever constructed. According to the NASA website, it was formerly known as the “Next Generation Space Telescope” (NGST) but was renamed in September 2002 after former NASA administrator James Webb.

It was launched in 2021 on Dec. 25. The telescope is made to study every phase of history within the universe, ranging from the first signs of light in the universal void following the Big Bang to the formation of solar systems capable of sustaining life, including our own solar system.

According to a TCOE press release, Webb will also examine exoplanets located in the inhabitable zones of these solar systems, regions where planets can harbor liquid water on surfaces and determine if/where signatures of habitability may be present.