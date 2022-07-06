The show goes on at Enchanted fundraiser

The Enchanted Playhouse hosts its first fundraising event since COVID-19 put a stop to all in person activities in 2020
VISALIA – For the first time in more than three years, the Enchanted Playhouse Theatre Company will be hosting its first fundraiser to help the show go on.
Enchanted Playhouse Theatre Company (EPTC) has been bringing books to life for children of all ages for the last 30 years but like any good fairytale, there are heroes and villains along the way. In this case, the villain was COVID-19, which nearly killed the nonprofit theater company by taking away its only sources of income: in-person fundraisers and on-stage productions.
In order to write its next chapter, the theater company is holding its first in person fundraiser “An Enchanted Evening” on July 15. Tickets are $50 a person and the event will begin at 5:30 p.m. that Friday at Bello Vita, 4211 W. Goshen Ave. in Visalia. They will have food, raffle prizes and the band Bazmati.
Enchanted Playhouse was founded as and remains an all-volunteer nonprofit to keep its show ticket prices affordable, at just $10 per person. It also plays free for the performers, as many theater companies charge a tuition or fee to help offset the cost of the plays.
Determined to overcome the challenges brought upon by COVID-19, EPTC came up with creative ways to keep its actors in the spotlight. In 2020 they made an online play, where actors used cell phones to capture their own scenes and then splice them together to make a play. Last year, EPTC took its troop to Valley Strong Ballpark where they held a socially-distanced, outdoor show on the infield.
Despite the viruses witching ways, the community theater company prevailed and was able to scrounge up enough money to make a triumphant return to the stage in May with its production of “Snow White.” The play was a success and delighted audiences including more than 2,000 children.
Proceeds from the event will go straight to the Enchanted Playhouse Theatre Company to help actors young and old have a chance to develop their skills and shine on stage. Tickets can be purchased at the following website enchantedplayhouse.org.