The show goes on at Enchanted fundraiser

Enchanted Playhouse Theatre Company (EPTC) has been bringing books to life for children of all ages for the last 30 years but like any good fairytale, there are heroes and villains along the way. In this case, the villain was COVID-19, which nearly killed the nonprofit theater company by taking away its only sources of income: in-person fundraisers and on-stage productions.

In order to write its next chapter, the theater company is holding its first in person fundraiser “An Enchanted Evening” on July 15. Tickets are $50 a person and the event will begin at 5:30 p.m. that Friday at Bello Vita, 4211 W. Goshen Ave. in Visalia. They will have food, raffle prizes and the band Bazmati.

Enchanted Playhouse was founded as and remains an all-volunteer nonprofit to keep its show ticket prices affordable, at just $10 per person. It also plays free for the performers, as many theater companies charge a tuition or fee to help offset the cost of the plays.