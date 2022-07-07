Fireworks sales at a record high despite skyrocketing prices

Last year, fireworks were in short supply due to supply chain issues. This year, inflation drove up prices. But the public was not deterred and forked over the cash to celebrate their Independence Day with a bang.

The Visalia Breakfast Lions pulled in 138% of last year’s profits according to Visalia Breakfast Lions President Jordan Mulrooney. “Fireworks cost us about $14,000 more this year than last year,” he said. “But we almost completely sold out.”

The Visalia Breakfast Lions made approximately a quarter of the funds for their yearly budget from fireworks sales this year. The West Visalia Kiwanis Club had their busiest day ever on July 4 this year. American Legion Post 18 offered 10% off to veterans, active duty military and first responders. By the morning of July 4, they only had a limited supply left.