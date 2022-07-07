Road rehab set to begin in Sequoia, Kings Canyon Parks

Generals Highway will undergo a resurfacing project that will cause delays through summer and fall of 2022
SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARKS, CALIF. – Visitors looking for a forest respite from the Valley floor may need to find another way around after construction crews begin road rehab on Generals Highway.
Beginning July 11, short stretches of the road will be sealed and resurfaced. Work will begin near the Little Baldy Trailhead, north of Wuksachi Lodge. The project is expected to continue throughout the summer and fall of 2022.
Park visitors can expect delays of up to 30 minutes during the day – from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. – and up to one hour at night – from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Road work will stop for the weekends on Fridays at 6 p.m. and resume on Sundays at 8 p.m.
The Generals Highway is the primary roadway through Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. It is a narrow, winding road that was not originally constructed for travel by larger vehicles and so has had to undergo periodic repairs to address wear and tear as well as structural issues.
Millions of visitors drive along Generals Highway every year. The large-scale, multi-year project is necessary to maintain the main route through Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. The project will also include some of the parking lots and campgrounds along the route.