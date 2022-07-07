State pumps brakes on diesel excise tax

According to the United States Energy Information Administration, one gallon of gas in May was 59% of a gallon of gas accounts for the cost of crude oil. For diesel it is 47%. The cost for refining accounts for 26% of a gallon gasoline, and 25% of a gallon of diesel. Distribution and marketing accounts for 5% of a gallon of gasoline and 17% of a gallon of diesel. And taxes account for 11% of a gallon of gasoline and 10% for a gallon of diesel.

As the state passed its budget, the excise tax of per gallon of gasoline increased from 51 cents to 54 cents per gallon of gasoline. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA) the average passenger car gas tank holds between 14 and 15 gallons. Which means the excise tax for a 15 gallon gas tank accounts for $8 of the total $92 it costs to fill the tank at $6.14 a gallon.

According to the California Energy Commission (CEC), there are seven different costs that go into making the price for one gallon of gas. As of June 27, the average cost for a gallon of gas in California was $6.14.