Visalia councilman hosts D&D session over city parks

Taylor put out the words that he’s holding a “Doughnuts & Discussion” session with the public on Saturday, July 16 from 8 to 9 a.m.

Billed as a talk about “your Visalia Parks: current & upcoming projects and improvements” residents are invited to the city of Visalia’s administration office board room, at 220 North Santa Fe Street.

According to Taylor, this meeting is an easy, accessible way to inform Visalia departments and any other interested parties about the ongoing events of the city. He plans to discuss upcoming changes to the city’s parks, like the installation of shade structures and other equipment.

“In our last [discussion], we were talking about the [park] trails, and we had a lot of community input,” he said. “It’s a good time for the community to tell us about some issues that they’re seeing that maybe we’re not aware of.”