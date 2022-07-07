Visalia councilman hosts D&D session over city parks

Councilman Brett Taylor plans to hold a “doughnut & discussion” even with the public to get community feedback on the city’s current and upcoming park projects
VISALIA – Visalia City Councilman Brett Taylor isn’t just bringing a dialog to the community, he’s also bringing doughnuts.
Taylor put out the words that he’s holding a “Doughnuts & Discussion” session with the public on Saturday, July 16 from 8 to 9 a.m.
Billed as a talk about “your Visalia Parks: current & upcoming projects and improvements” residents are invited to the city of Visalia’s administration office board room, at 220 North Santa Fe Street.
According to Taylor, this meeting is an easy, accessible way to inform Visalia departments and any other interested parties about the ongoing events of the city. He plans to discuss upcoming changes to the city’s parks, like the installation of shade structures and other equipment.
“In our last [discussion], we were talking about the [park] trails, and we had a lot of community input,” he said. “It’s a good time for the community to tell us about some issues that they’re seeing that maybe we’re not aware of.”
On other topics that might be urgent to the community, like issues of homelessness and cannabis distribution in Visalia, Councilman Taylor is prepared to assist however he can.
“I’m really there to answer questions, whether it’s park related or not. If our community has questions, I’ll be happy to answer any question,” he said.
No RVSPs are needed for attendance to the discussion, as doughnuts and discussion is open to the public. This month’s session will feature the latest news from staff members with the city’s parks & recreation department.
The presentation will begin promptly at 8 a.m. with information from city staff before moving onto a brief question and answer session.
There will be room for one-on-one discussions after the presentation, where Councilman Taylor and city staff will stick around to meet and chat with residents.