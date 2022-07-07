Visalia to build nearly 500 apartment units

Two, large apartment complexes are being planned along Caldwell Avenue, one with 342 units of affordable housing

VISALIA – More affordable housing is about to cross the threshold into Visalia.

Two large multi-family projects totaling about 500 units are going through the city site plan review process this week. The largest, called Caldwell Apartments, is located at the northwest corner of Lovers Lane and Caldwell Avenue. The development sits on 11.4 acres with 342 units termed 100% affordable at various tiers to attract residents at various income levels. The project is being built by Bay Area-based Maracor Development.