Lindsay approves new water feasibility study

The new study could reveal water shortage issues that may cause increases for ratepayers
LINDSAY – After a decade of stagnant water rates the Lindsay City Council was forced to approve a water feasibility study to determine deficiencies in their water system, and perhaps raise water rates.
The council approved the study at their June 28 meeting, almost 10 years since the last study Lindsay commissioned and completed in 2013. That study revealed water supply deficits resulting in a shortage. It identified that the city would need three additional water sources by 2023-24.
According to city manager Joe Tanner, no additional sources have been added to the water system in the decade since the study.
The new study will look at the demand based on the population and make recommendations to the city. Most likely there will be issues that will require additional funding to fix, especially if water sources need to be added.
“Some of it is going to have to come from the ratepayers,” Tanner said. “But as far as funding goes, we’re looking at all of our options.” The city may be able to receive funding from the state or grants to fix any problems with the water system.
The study will determine exactly what projects need to be completed so they can be added to the capital improvement plan. Once the study determines the city’s capital needs, then the rates for residents may be adjusted.
“The city hasn’t increased rates in over 10 years,” Tanner said, “so we’re still trying to figure out what the rates are going to be.”