Robbers strike Richgrove, Earlimart markets

According to the sheriff’s office, three robbers held up Family Foods market in Richgrove at 11 a.m. last Friday, July 8. When deputies arrives at the location at the corner of Francis and Wheatland they learned that the suspects walked into the story, demanded money from the clerk and then fled.

Three days before that on Tuesday, July 5, deputies learned that two robbers stole cash and beer at the Amigos Market at 230 S. Front St. in Earlimart. The sheriff’s office said the robbers walked into the story with masks and handguns. They demanded money and beer, and then escaped with a “large amount of cash.”

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.