‘Visalia Ransacker’ panel at COS writes new chapter 1975 Richmond murder

Reid and Vaughan additionally brought attention to other unsolved murders that they believe can be accredited to Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., the Golden State Killer.

“We had about half the time that we needed,” Reid about the panel said . “I had hoped to get through a lot more information, it’s a lot to present. And I hope that the book accomplishes the goal, to get the information out there.”

Reid’s book includes a deep investigation into the homicide of Richmond and posits the belief that despite maintaining his innocence, Oscar Clifton was wrongfully convicted and given a death sentence for the murder.