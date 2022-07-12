Air district encourages clean air rooms as wildfires draw near

The air district stresses the importance of protection from particulate matter because it can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke. Individuals with heart or lung disease should follow their doctors’ advice for dealing with episodes of exposure. Those with existing respiratory conditions, including COVID-19, and young children and elderly are especially susceptible to the health effects from this form of pollution. Residents experiencing poor air quality due to wildfire smoke should move to a filtered, air-conditioned environment with windows closed. Common cloth and paper masks being used as protection from COVID-19 may not be sufficient protection from wildfire smoke inhalation. For outdoor workers and other individuals that may not be able to remain indoors, state health authorities recommend the use of N95 face masks as feasible.

For details on current and past wildfires affecting the Valley and resources to stay protected from exposure to wildfire smoke, visit the district’s Wildfire Information page at www.valleyair.org/wildfires. Additionally, individuals can access RAAN to check air quality at any Valley location on myRAAN.com or use the free “Valley Air” mobile app. People can also view the EPA’s AirNow Fire and Smoke map at http://fire.airnow.gov/ for information regarding current air quality and smoke impacts.