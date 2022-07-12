Exeter includes major improvement projects in new 2-year budget

Public Safety

The main update to the general fund is a $336,400 addition to the police budget for salary and benefit increases. Another $50,000 will go to improving operations.

Public safety goals include incentive programs to improve staff retention and recruitment, vehicle replacement, structured officer onboarding and training programs, obtaining a replacement K-9 for one that had retired and continued equipment upgrades and replacements.

The public safety department makes up 57.3% of the general fund’s expenditures.

Parks and Recreation

The parks and recreation budget received a $195,900 increase for renovations to Unger and City Parks, taking up 9.4% of the general fund’s expenditures. The parks department has also requested the completion of a comprehensive playground study.

The goals for the next two fiscal years are to implement an ongoing review of maintenance standards, develop plans for a second community park similar to City Park, prioritize tree trimming needs and develop a park master plan.

The recreation program was disrupted during the Covid-19 pandemic, resuming only in April 2022. The goals for the upcoming fiscal year include restoring a minimum of five youth sports throughout the year along with one adult sport funded by Measure P funding. In order to make it happen, the city plans to implement an online registration program and organize a feedback system for customers and staff.

The department is set to host a successful youth soccer program in July and August of 2022.