Letter to the Editor: A Short Window View

Dear Editor,

Women! Women! Women!

Wake up! Wake up, please, before it’s too late. You have lost the first round, but remember this is a championship fight in which you must come out the victor. You must, however, have the guts to go the distance. The distance being the time between now and election day. Do not be shortsighted or short minded. Keep this round in mind and remember no matter what others say, the final punch will come when you go to the polls to vote.

Always remember the ones who voted for your loss on the first round. If you keep this in mind you will find out when you vote that you pack a better punch and the outcome will be what you wish and want it to be. Do not for a moment think your opponent will lay down and give up. Always keep your guard up. I am not For Dems or Reps, I merely voicing my views. The ultimate decision is yours and you must live with outcome.

Raise your voice through your vote. Vote with your heat and your womanly instincts.

– I. Hernandez

Exeter