Farmersville PD finally reaches full staff

Fire Station Upgrades

The city has received $7 million in state funding to rebuild the fire station. The city will look to other nearby cities that have recently renovated their fire stations for ideas while they plan improvements.

The city has never had a fire station constructed specifically for the purpose of housing the fire department. “This is long overdue and greatly needed for our fire personnel,” City Manager Jennifer Gomez said .

The goals include renovating the current living quarters along with constructing a new fire station. The new fire station will be centrally located in town. The city expects to receive the funding for the fire station by the end of 2022. Construction is expected to begin in 2023 and the fire department will be able to move into their new station by 2024 or 2025.