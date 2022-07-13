Farmersville PD finally reaches full staff

After three years of staffing issues, the Farmersville Police Department has a full roster, boosting public safety department
FARMERSVILLE – The Farmersville Police Department can boast a full department of 16 officers after the city approved it’s 2022-23 budget. This is the first time in three years the department has been fully staffed.
All 16 personnel are clear of field training and available for full duty. Previously the police department had been at full staff “on the books,” however, several members of the department had been on long term leave for military duty, family or medical reasons.
The latest hire comes from another agency with experience and should clear field training in six to eight weeks. At that point, the police department will be fully staffed and functional.
With a full staff, the police department will have more flexibility in scheduling. “We’ll have the opportunity to provide services we don’t always have the personnel for,” Chief of Police Mario Krstic said, “for example a special detail for DUI saturation and extra burglary patrols.”
Fire Battalion Chief
Jim Thomas has assumed the role of full-time fire battalion chief. The city budgeted for the position to be full-time at the June 13 city council meeting. Previously, the battalion chief was a part-time, volunteer position working only during major incidents and for a $12,000 stipend. The battalion chief is the fourth full-time position at the fire department, joining one fire captain and two fire lieutenants. The fire department is otherwise completely volunteer based.
Fire Station Upgrades
The city has received $7 million in state funding to rebuild the fire station. The city will look to other nearby cities that have recently renovated their fire stations for ideas while they plan improvements.
The city has never had a fire station constructed specifically for the purpose of housing the fire department. “This is long overdue and greatly needed for our fire personnel,” City Manager Jennifer Gomez said .
The goals include renovating the current living quarters along with constructing a new fire station. The new fire station will be centrally located in town. The city expects to receive the funding for the fire station by the end of 2022. Construction is expected to begin in 2023 and the fire department will be able to move into their new station by 2024 or 2025.
Missing Child Returned
Missing child McKenzie Grace Hall has been found after going missing on May 29. The police department turned to the public for help in finding the missing 12-year-old after a month of searching. The police department reported that Hall was returned safely to her family on Saturday July 9.