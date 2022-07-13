Lindsay approves new approach to animal control

Lindsay also has a population of stray cats that are feral and are not taken care of by any citizen. A TNR program involves trapping stray cats in a humane trap, neutering or spaying them and releasing them again. Stray and outdoor cats are responsible for killing billions of birds and small mammals every year, which has a significant impact on native ecosystems. Cats can produce up to two litters per year with four to six kittens per litter, so the TNR program is essential for reducing their population.

At the meeting, Mayor Ramona Caudillo asked if Carrasco would also consider developing a program requiring licenses to breed dogs in order to limit backyard breeding, which can contribute to an abundance of stray dogs. Lieutenant Nave confirmed that the city is looking into requiring licenses for dog breeding.

Implementing these programs will limit the amount of time Carrasco spends returning dogs to their homes or to the shelter. Over time, the city is hoping the issue of pet overpopulation will course correct.

Although the city council only heard an informational presentation and did not vote on anything, City Manager Joe Tanner said, “We’re committed to moving forward with the programs he presented.”