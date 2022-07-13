Lindsay approves new approach to animal control

Lindsay’s animal control division plans to reduce overpopulation through microchipping and sterilization programs
LINDSAY – Stray animals have been roaming the streets of Lindsay for years thanks to the lack of animal control, but plans to revamp their strategy are currently underway.
During the June 28 Lindsay City Council meeting, Animal Control Officer Michael Carrasco presented a plan to improve operations in the city.
The new plan includes implementing a dog licensing and microchipping program and developing a trap-neuter-release (TNR) program for stray cats. “The goals of the program are to reduce the population of stray animals and make sure that people care for their animals in an appropriate manner,” Lieutenant Nicholas Nave said .
Carrasco has been working part time for the animal control division for six months. In that time he has returned 143 dogs to their families, only taking 52 to the animal shelter. By working to return dogs to their families rather than taking them to the shelter, run by Porterville, Carrasco has saved the city approximately $5,000 in animal housing costs. The city hopes to make Carrasco’s position full-time and permanent.
The city of Lindsay has not had a dedicated animal control program since 2009. Before Carrasco was brought on board, the police department covered animal control duties. “With all the other things police officers have to do,” Lieutenant Nave said, “addressing animal control issues was a low priority.”
Much of Carrasco’s job so far has been public education. Since there hasn’t been an animal control officer, the department of public safety did not want to begin enforcing the ordinances before the public became aware of what the ordinances are. The city hopes to gain compliance from the public before moving into enforcement.
The city of Lindsay’s animal control ordinances were adopted from the Porterville ordinances because Porterville runs the animal shelter in Lindsay. One of those ordinances is requiring any animal that comes to the shelter be microchipped and sterilized before it can be released back to the owner. Requiring all dogs to be licensed and microchipped will make it easier to return dogs to their homes rather than taking them to the shelter over and over.
Lindsay also has a population of stray cats that are feral and are not taken care of by any citizen. A TNR program involves trapping stray cats in a humane trap, neutering or spaying them and releasing them again. Stray and outdoor cats are responsible for killing billions of birds and small mammals every year, which has a significant impact on native ecosystems. Cats can produce up to two litters per year with four to six kittens per litter, so the TNR program is essential for reducing their population.
At the meeting, Mayor Ramona Caudillo asked if Carrasco would also consider developing a program requiring licenses to breed dogs in order to limit backyard breeding, which can contribute to an abundance of stray dogs. Lieutenant Nave confirmed that the city is looking into requiring licenses for dog breeding.
Implementing these programs will limit the amount of time Carrasco spends returning dogs to their homes or to the shelter. Over time, the city is hoping the issue of pet overpopulation will course correct.
Although the city council only heard an informational presentation and did not vote on anything, City Manager Joe Tanner said, “We’re committed to moving forward with the programs he presented.”