Exeter places cannabis tax on November ballot

Currently, there are no recreational cannabis businesses within the city of Exeter. Enacting this tax is a step in the direction of potentially allowing those businesses to open in Exeter, however, if passed it does not guarantee that cannabis businesses will open in Exeter.

There is one medicinal clinic in the process of being approved, however, this tax will not affect them. Within state regulations of cannabis sales, cannabis for medicinal purposes is exempt from the taxes that are applied to cannabis for adult recreational usage.

Nearby cities of Farmersville and Woodlake have similar taxes already in place and active cannabis businesses in operation. Based on their revenues, City Manager Adam Ennis believes Exeter could potentially add up to a million dollars in revenue if the tax is enacted and cannabis businesses are approved.